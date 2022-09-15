Aurora Public Schools breaks ground on new P-8 school
Aurora Public Schools broke ground Thursday on a second new P-8 school. The school is being built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary.
The new school is set to open for the 2023-2024 school year. The building will be three stories and feature state-of-the-art science rooms, a stem lab, and an art room.
APS will reach out to the community about school names, color schemes, and mascots as well as for other feedback.
