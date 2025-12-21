Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect who crashed into Aurora apartment building

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Police are searching for a person they say crashed into an Aurora apartment complex on Friday night.

asbury-apartment-crash-thomas-meiers-8.jpg
Thomas Meiers

According to the Aurora Police Department, it began when officers were called to the Super 99 Center on E. Mississippi Ave. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person with a firearm. Officers found the suspect at the scene in a white Chevy dually pickup truck, and they say the suspect left the scene.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the truck didn't pull over. Officers continued to follow it, and the driver later crashed near E. Jewell Ave. and S. Potomac St. The APD said the truck clipped the corner of a building and damaged multiple vehicles.

asbury-apartment-crash-thomas-meiers-6.jpg
Thomas Meiers

The driver reportedly ran from the scene of the crash. Despite a search of the area, police were unable to locate them. Authorities said they have not yet identified the suspect.

