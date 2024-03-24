If you call 911 in Aurora, police may text you response times and resources

In any relationship, trust is built through communication, which is why the Aurora Police Department is now using technology to improve how they communicate with people who call them for help.

The Aurora Police Department is now using software that has been giving those who call 911 and police officers a pleasant surprise.

"This is not only a great idea, but it actually works," Aurora Police Officer Chris Juul, division chief of professional standards and training.

It's called SPIDR Tech and it sends 911 callers a follow-up text message after they hang up.

"The initial message is that we have, in fact, received your call. It's generated a call for service. And it also gives them more resources as well. So, it might give them an online portal that they can go on if it's something they could do online instead. Or it might also supply some other community resources depending on the nature of the call," said Juul.

It also gives the caller a heads-up if the officer is delayed, and in an era when the Aurora Police Department is struggling with staffing and response times, that alone can change the dynamic of the call.

"I think any time people feel like they're being communicated with and be being kept updated, it's beneficial for everybody, especially the community member," said Juul. "But it's beneficial for our folks, too, because it does help them more effectively do their jobs. And it does start off that contact on a more positive foot."

SPIDR Tech will also continue to provide information about your call if a case report is filed, including the case number and the detective assigned to the case. It also provides a way for the caller to give feedback about their experience, which APD hopes will continue to help them build trust in the community. So far it seems to be working.

"I waited there until the police got there. Well they have a new program, which I have to say I really like," said Robbi Deyoung, a woman who spoke in the public comment portion of the Aurora City Council's March 11 meeting. "It gave me an option to rate his performance. Now, that was a bold move and I thought that was wonderful."

SPIDR Tech will be used primarily for report-based calls like a theft or a welfare check. It won't send out messages for calls that need to be done in person like homicide or sexual assault type calls.