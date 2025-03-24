Aurora police shoot, injure teen armed with knife as he charged officers, department says

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after being shot by an Aurora police officer early Monday morning. An APD official says that the teen charged at officers and had a knife on him.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. near South Elkhart Way and East Mississippi Avenue. Mark Hildebrand, division chief of Aurora police's investigations division, said officers someone was seen "prowling" in an apartment complex. When officers approached the teen, he took off, Hildebrand said.

Officers found the teen hiding behind some trees and vehicles and ordered him to come out, but he didn't initially comply. A short time later, the teen came out and charged at officers "at a very fast pace," Hildebrand said. "Officers were actually retreating backwards to create space."

Mark Hildebrand, division chief of Aurora police's investigations division, provides an update on a shooting after an APD officer shot a teen who was allegedly charging at officers while armed with a knife on Monday, March 24, 2025. CBS

One officer shot the teen in his leg, prompting him to throw a knife on the ground, get on his knees, and surrender, according to Hildebrand. Officers began to render aid and he was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hildebrand said officers have been in touch with the teen's parents.

The officer who shot the teen, a 20-year veteran of the force, is now on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Now the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting as the Aurora Police Department launches a concurrent internal investigation.