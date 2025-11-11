Watch CBS News
Aurora police sergeant arrested, facing assault, tampering charges

Austen Erblat
An Aurora police sergeant was arrested last week and faces charges of third-degree assault with injuries and second-degree tampering, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. APD says the officer is now on restricted duty.

Aurora Police Sgt. Matthew Schlauger, 34, was arrested on Wednesday in Aurora after an APD supervisor requested assistance from the sheriff's office.

He was taken to the Arapahoe County Detention Facility and released on a personal recognizance bond the following day.

apd-sgt-matthew-schlauger-arapahoe-county-sheriffs-office.jpg
Aurora Police Sgt. Matthew Schlauger Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Court records show Schlauger hasn't yet retained an attorney, and no contact information for him was listed in public records.

A mandatory protection order was granted by the judge, prohibiting contact between Schlauger and the alleged victim.

He was hired by APD in 2016.

Both charges are misdemeanors, but if he's convicted of the assault charge, Schlauger would lose the ability to be a law enforcement officer in the state of Colorado.

He's due back in court on Dec. 1.

