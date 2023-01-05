Aurora police seize 80,000+ fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills, arrest suspect

Police in Aurora arrested a suspected drug dealer and also seized more than 80,000 pills of fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone along with suspected Xanax and more than $1,800 in cash last week.

Hernan Soria Ramirez, 24, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies. The arrest comes after a 4-months long investigation into the distribution of counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Police said that the investigation began last September when narcotics investigators received information that Ramirez was advertising illicit drugs for sale on social media.

Last week, investigators searched Ramirez's home and two vehicles in the 20500 block of East Buchanan Drive. That resulted in the seizure of more than 80,000 pills or 8.3 kilograms of fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone, another 500 grams of suspected Xanax and $1,884 in cash. The estimated street value of the pills is more than $200,000.

"We have documented cases throughout the state of people overdosing on just one pill of Fentanyl," said Kevin Barnes, commander of the Aurora Police Department's Special Operations Bureau in a statement. "By arresting Mr. Ramirez and removing this poison from our streets, our investigators have effectively saved as many as 80,000 lives."

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.