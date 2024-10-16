Aurora police search for serial robber targeting Spanish-speaking victims in Colorado

The series of armed robberies began in late August in neighborhoods near Chambers and Alameda. Investigators said the suspect, described as a Black man in his mid-20s, often approaches his victims in parking lots either early in the morning or late at night.

"He generally dresses in all black, sometimes wears a ski mask," said Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich. "He approaches them on foot, points the [handgun] at them, demands their belongings and then leaves on foot."

While none of the victims in each of the 13 cases have been physically hurt, investigators worry the suspect is becoming more violent.

"There was an incident on Oct. 6 where he actually fired a round during the robbery, so he is escalating his behavior," Goodrich said.

Goodrich explained her team has no reason to believe the robberies are related to or in retaliation for recent international gang crimes in the city.

"For one, our suspect is an English-speaking Black male," she told CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "We have no indications that he would be related to a Venezuelan population or transnational crime organization. Our victims, so far, are not related to any of those things… We have seen suspects who target immigrant communities, any type of immigrant community, long before this narrative came around. This is a common practice for suspects – to target people who are new to the community, who don't speak the language, who are maybe marginalized in some way, or have a fear about speaking to the police, because it increases the odds that they'll get away."

Aurora police are increasing their patrols in the Centre Point and Centretech neighborhoods and have specialized units searching for the serial robber. Even with the added officer presence, police want everyone to be vigilant.

"If someone ever approaches you and demands your items, give those up," said Goodrich. "Your safety is way more important than a cell phone or wallet or a purse."

In a social media post, the Aurora Police Department shared a short security clip showing the man they believe is responsible for the crimes. The post also included these additional safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye out for any unusual behavior or suspicious activity.

Travel in groups, when possible, especially in the late evening or early morning hours.

Stick to well-lit areas and avoid taking shortcuts through dark or isolated areas.

Trust your instincts – if something feels off, seek help or find a safe space immediately.

APD is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the suspect. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (720)913-STOP (7867).