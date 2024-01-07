Watch CBS News
Aurora police search for 2 vehicles involved in possible kidnapping near Moline Street and Cedar Avenue

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Aurora Police Department tweeted Saturday that it's searching for two vehicles possibly involved in a kidnapping.

The department says the Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in locating the two vehicles after the possible kidnapping that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near Moline Street and Cedar Avenue.

Aurora PD says a Black woman, wearing a white shirt and red pajama pants was standing in the street and yelling for help after a Black man, standing about 6 foot 3 and wearing all black, forcibly grabbed and put her in the back seat of a "newer white Dodge Charger with unknown Colorado plates."

A concerned neighbor then came out to confront the man and help the woman and that's when another Black man hopped out a 2004 to 2008 Toyota 4-Runner with a handgun. 

There is currently no information on the license plate for the Toyota 4-Runner, according to Aurora PD. 

APD says both cars drove away together and have not been located. 

Aurora detectives ask anyone with additional information on the incident to contact 911 or the department at 303-627-3100.

