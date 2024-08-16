Aurora police prepare ahead of rumored gathering of Venezuelan community in response to recent election

There have been rumors going around on the internet and in person that this weekend will see a gathering of Venezuelan immigrants in Aurora, but police say that those are so far just rumors.

Chris Juul, acting deputy chief with APD says he's heard the concerns from Aurorans, but he says he isn't sure one will even happen.

"While we don't have any direct information of a specific location within Aurora or anywhere in Aurora, we're preparing just in case," said Juul.

Venezuelans globally have put out a call to protest around the world this weekend. When the results of the nation's most recent election came in earlier this month, Aurora saw a large gathering of people in a parking at the Gardens at Havana shopping center. Juul admits they didn't see that coming because it was a spontaneous event and says while a few bad actors used the opportunity to their advantage, the event overall posed no threat to the community.

"The vast majority of them are just trying to exercise our First Amendment rights," Juul said.

Marielena Suarez is the executive director of Papagayo, a nonprofit that's been helping Venezuelan refugees resettle in Colorado since 2017. She says after nearly three decades of the same policies and similar leadership that have led to starvation and economic collapse, many professional Venezuelan families have left the country and are hoping that after this month's recent election, they will finally see a change in leadership.

"Venezuelans are eager to have a change. Families want to have a future," Suarez said. "They want to be heard."

That is something Juul recognizes and says this weekend officers are coming in on their days off just in case something happens, but he doesn't anticipate any violence.

"I will tell you, overall, those gatherings are full of good people that just want to have their voice heard and that overall, the community is safe," said Juul.

APD says it has been in touch with the Venezuelan community in Aurora to make sure that if an event happens it will be as safe as possible for everyone.