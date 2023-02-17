Aurora police interim chief says they are committed to reforms in the consent decree

Since it was approved in November 2021, the Aurora Police Department has gone through three police chiefs. Aurora Police Interim Chief Art Acevedo said his organization is committed to the consent decree.

The decree details dozens of reforms from hiring and training, diversity and improving the police use of force policies.

Acevedo said one of the changes the department is making is to the body-worn cameras. Officers are being asked to turn on the cameras while responding to a call instead of doing it when arriving on scene. They believe this will give the community more of an insight into their thinking process while responding to the call.

Aurora police said the key to building trust and relationships with people in the community is to communicate effectively, engage and be transparent. They call it "rationalizing policing."

"No matter what we do, no matter how well this consent decree goes, perfection is not going to be achieved - so we better have built that emotional capital through that transparency respect and action because we are going to have to draw from that bank when something goes horrific," said Acevedo.

Every month, the Aurora Police Department will host commander forums which will be an opportunity for the community to engage with the command staff and police while the community voices their concerns.