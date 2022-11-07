This little piggy found its way home after hogging down on apples overnight
Aurora police were called to help find the owners of an, umm... "little" piggy who was busy chowing down apples overnight. The animal was found hogging apples for a late-night snack in Aurora Police District 3.
Officers stopped to pose with the pig that didn't seem very interested in moving on or finding his way home. The pig's owner was located on Monday.
