Aurora police investigate shooting after Colorado woman struck by bullet while inside her home
Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that injured a woman who was inside her home. The woman was inside her home in the 900 block of South Joplin Way when she was struck by a stray bullet just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators believe the bullet came from a shot fired from the open space near the homes. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over that area and shows how close the homes are to the open space.
