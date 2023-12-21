Aurora police investigate shooting after Colorado woman struck by bullet while inside her home

Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that injured a woman who was inside her home. The woman was inside her home in the 900 block of South Joplin Way when she was struck by a stray bullet just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the bullet came from a shot fired from the open space near the homes. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over that area and shows how close the homes are to the open space.