Aurora police investigate shooting after Colorado woman struck by bullet while inside her home

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that injured a woman who was inside her home. The woman was inside her home in the 900 block of South Joplin Way when she was struck by a stray bullet just before 2 a.m. Thursday. 

Investigators believe the bullet came from a shot fired from the open space near the homes. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

  Investigators believe the bullet came from a shot fired from the open space near the homes.  CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over that area and shows how close the homes are to the open space. 

December 21, 2023 / 4:05 PM MST

