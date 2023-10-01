Aurora police investigate homicide at apartment complex in Lyn Knoll neighborhood

The Aurora Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that it's investigating a homicide that occurred in the Lyn Knoll neighborhood inside an apartment complex.

APD says officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

Officers responded and located a 23-year-old man slumped on the driver's side of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta. There were reportedly multiple bullet holes in the driver's side window as officer say the victim was dead upon arrival.

APD says the victim's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office and encourages anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).