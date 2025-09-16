Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police investigate deadly stabbing after victim found with multiple stab wounds

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday. According to investigators, officers were called to the alley between Hanover and Havana on 19th Avenue about 12:30 p.m. by a city worker in the area. 

19th-and-havana-homicide-2-apd.jpg
Aurora police investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Ave. and Havana Street. Aurora Police

When they arrived, officers said they found a deceased adult male with multiple stab wounds. Homicide detectives said no arrests had been made as of 1:06 p.m.

19th-and-havana-homicide-1-apd.jpg
Aurora police officers investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday. Aurora Police

The section of 19th Avenue between Havana and Hanover was closed during the investigation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue