Aurora police investigate deadly stabbing after victim found with multiple stab wounds

Police in Aurora investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday. According to investigators, officers were called to the alley between Hanover and Havana on 19th Avenue about 12:30 p.m. by a city worker in the area.

Aurora police investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Ave. and Havana Street. Aurora Police

When they arrived, officers said they found a deceased adult male with multiple stab wounds. Homicide detectives said no arrests had been made as of 1:06 p.m.

Aurora police officers investigated a deadly stabbing near 19th Avenue and Havana Street on Tuesday. Aurora Police

The section of 19th Avenue between Havana and Hanover was closed during the investigation.