Aurora police find horses, goats and chickens during stolen vehicle investigation and seizure

Police in Aurora were conducting a seizure of stolen vehicles and stolen vehicle parts when they discovered horses, goats and chickens on the property. According to investigators, police officers arrested six people, recovered four stolen vehicles and a large amount of stolen vehicle parts from a property near Chambers Road on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said it was the result of months of investigative work that uncovered a sophisticated motor vehicle theft operation. Detectives said that they were not "quick grab and go" crimes but instead, the suspects were reprogramming vehicles in a matter of seconds. They also said that after stealing the vehicles, the suspects would change license plates within 30 minutes to avoid detection.

Using Flock, investigators said they were still able to track the vehicles.

When they arrived, officers discovered horses, goats and chickens on the property. They said many of them were not being properly cared for and some showed signs of animal abuse.

Aurora police said Aurora Animal Control units helped take the animals to a safe place.

The Aurora Police Department released this statement: This is what commitment looks like. Our officers and investigators do not stop. They will track down those who victimize Aurora residents and they will use every tool available to do it.