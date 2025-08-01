Aurora police say hit-and-run victim chases suspect driver after crash, holds him until officers arrive

Aurora police said that a driver who was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning chased down the suspect driver. Investigators said the crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at South Pitkin Road and South Buckley Road.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles: a Hyundai, a white Subaru and a Dodge Charger. The preliminary investigation suggests that all three vehicles were northbound on South Buckley Road when the driver of the Hyundai rear-ended the Subaru.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene of the crash on Friday morning. CBS

That's when investigators believe the driver of the Hyundai ran away from the crash heading north on South Buckley Road.

Investigators say the driver of the Subaru chased the driver of the Hyundai with the short foot chase ending a short distance away near Buckley and Arizona. That's when police said the driver of the Subaru got the other driver to the ground and pinned him there until officers arrived.

Police said no weapons were involved in the crash or chase.

According to officers, the driver of the Hyundai is 17 years old and was detained at the scene. Charges are pending further investigation but are expected to include hit-and-run.

The driver of the Subaru is an adult and was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Investigators said the Dodge Charger was driven by an adult and sustained minor damage in the crash, either by the Subaru or Hyundai after the initial crash. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Some lanes in the area were closed to traffic after the crash during the investigation and cleanup.