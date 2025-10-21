Aurora police can use facial recognition technology after city council approves measure

The Aurora City Council approved facial recognition technology at its regular Monday night meeting. Supporters believe it clears the way for police officers to use it for solving crimes, and opponents believe it will put people at risk for being falsely identified as criminals.

CBS

Aurora joins other municipalities in Colorado, like Arvada and Mead, where investigators can use the technology.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the technology would only be used to generate leads in active investigations, and photos of "unknown people" submitted during an investigation would not be stored for future searches.

The ACLU of Colorado has expressed concern with facial recognition technology to CBS Colorado, including that it has issues with identifying certain populations, like people of color or women, and that it also has issues with people with disabilities because of height differentials.

The Aurora Police Department uses Flock cameras as part of its crime-fighting technology toolkit. CBS

The department estimates startup costs at about $16,000 in the first year, rising to about $67,000 by year four. It would be paid for out of the department's existing budget.