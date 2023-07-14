Aurora Police Department hosts youth caravan to connect, end violence

The city of Aurora has been working to address the needs of areas most impacted by youth violence. With the help of community partners, Aurora police is meeting kids where they are.

The Aurora Police Department, in partnership with the city's Youth Violence Prevention Program, The Salvation Army, and Compound of Compassion hosted a new initiative for kids – Aurora's Youth Caravan.

Neighbors were invited to Del Mar Park for an afternoon of games, reading, crafts and community. While kids made bracelets, Aurora Police made connections.

CBS

Families were able to speak freely with officers about questions or concerns.

Officer Matt Alcorta says APD is excited to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

"Being out here allows us to have open dialogue and open conversation with youth in our community, so they know that we're a safe place to come to," said Alcorta. "This is also preventative maintenance. Having officers out here, being visible, is a great way to help deter crime."

In April, CBS Colorado spoke to neighbors who watched police make an arrest at the same park. It's a popular spot for families like the Metcalf's.

"[My son] sees every police car that we pass on the road, but we don't get a chance to just ask them questions and talk to them," said Whitney Metcalf, a local parent.

She brought her two young children, Tariq and Sekeenah, to the event Thursday.

Now, her son will remember the park as the place he became a junior officer.

CBS

"I have a shield," said Tariq, "I get to be the boss of two people today," he said about his mom and big sister.

It was a big shield, and for Aurora police, creating bonds is a big endeavor.

Metcalf wants her kids to see officers as leaders, not just enforcers.

"It's good to see them as approachable and able to mingle like this and play video games. It's going to leave an impression on my two forever," she said.

Youth Caravans will be happening every Thursday through August 17 at various locations throughout the city:

For more information, contact APD's Community Relations Section by emailing APDCommunity@auroragov.org or visit: https://bit.ly/44Nz7nX