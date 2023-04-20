Aurora mother helps police catch thief after he breaks into her car

How civilian pursuit led to thief being put behind bars

An Aurora woman refused to watch herself become the latest victim of theft. Her actions helped police catch a criminal, but she wonders if it was the safest choice and how long he'll be behind bars.

Laura was inside her Aurora home Monday when a man broke into her vehicle. The stranger pulled into her driveway and stole personal property, surrounded by neighbors in the middle of the day.

"This is my house. I have four children. I was worried and I was mad," said Laura.

Fed up with neighborhood crime, Laura called police and caught up with the suspect down the block as he stole along the way.

"I didn't realize the danger I could be in. I was just so mad. I was yelling at him saying 'Why would you steal from me? You don't know me. I work hard for my stuff!' And he said, 'I don't care.'" said Laura. "He said 'Call the cops. They won't find me. You won't find me!' And I was like, okay."

She returned home to file a report with the responding Aurora officer. She gave details of the suspect, car and provided photos.

APD does not condone civilian pursuits, as no one knows what a suspect is capable of. The officer who took Laura's report explained this to her as well.

"They said please don't approach him and they were guiding me to stay a safe distance from him," said Laura. "I was afraid. But at the same time, I was courageous. He needed to be caught."

Her husband noticed how uneasy Laura felt following the report, knowing the suspect was likely still in the neighborhood after she had confronted him. He offered to drive around with Laura in search of his vehicle.

Not far from their home, they found the car.

They called police again and a pursuit began minutes later. She commends APD for their quick response.

When APD contacted the suspect, they describe him as being uncooperative. In that time, APD planted spike strips under his car. The suspect drove over them, flattening his tires. He continued to drive anyway.

His car was disabled, and APD says officers followed the suspect at a safe speed before he eventually stopped. Officers were able to eventually make the arrest without injury.

David Garcia, 39, was taken into custody.

APD found several people's belongings in the vehicle, leading detectives to believe he was on a crime spree. The vehicle had been reported stolen days earlier.

APD Agent Matthew Longshore says they found several IDs, credit cards and personal belongings in the vehicle.

"He's actually wanted in multiple burglaries and theft of motor vehicles from days prior to us making contact with him," added Longshore.

Garcia was charged Monday with counts including burglary, vehicle eluding, trespassing and theft. According to a records search, his criminal history goes back over two decades.

He's currently in jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Neighbors worry he'll be back on the street again soon. APD understands their frustration.

"We've seen a revolving door, unfortunately, in the criminal justice system, where they're arrested by us and then they're out the same day or the next day and they continue to commit these crimes," said Longshore. "It's certainly frustrating for law enforcement and it's certainly frustrating for our community."

CBS Colorado recently spoke to interim chief Art Acevedo about his desire to pursue more property crime with lights and sirens.

"A lot of these criminals are not afraid of death. They're not. You know what they do fear? Being incarcerated," said Acevedo in February.

Dozens of Laura's neighbors commended her for helping police catch Garcia. But she told CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason that she was shaken up Monday evening, realizing the danger she could've faced.

When asked what she would do if put in the same situation again, Laura said she'd still follow him.

"I have to defend myself. I have to defend my family. I love my neighborhood," said Laura. "But I am more afraid now. What if he gets out and he decides to come back?"

APD says the preferred and safest way to help in this situation is by providing a detailed description of the suspect, car and location.