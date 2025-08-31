Watch CBS News
Aurora police chase allegedly stolen SUV and make arrest after rollover crash on Colfax Avenue

Jesse Sarles
Aurora police chase allegedly stolen SUV, arrest Jesse Gustavo Garcia-Gomez
Police in Aurora chased the driver of an SUV on Saturday and that vehicle smashed into another vehicle and rolled over. The driver, later identified as Jesse Gustavo Garcia-Gomez, was arrested and uninjured.

It happened at about 4 p.m. in the northern part of the city. The pursuit began on Alameda Avenue after the Aurora Police Department says an officer spotted a stolen car and it ended on Colfax Avenue near I-225.

Officials with APD said the SUV was stolen and didn't have license plates.

Jesse Gustavo Garcia-Gomez

Garcia-Gomez, of Denver, was taken into custody on charges including auto theft, eluding, drugs, and careless driving. APD said he failed to appear in court the day before in an attempted homicide case.

No one was injured.

Since the department adjusted their pursuit policy in March, APD says they have been involved in more than 120 chases.

