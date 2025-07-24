Aurora police arrest suspect in fatal multi-vehicle crash, woman and teen girl killed

Police have arrested a man suspected of a fatal crash in Aurora last week that claimed the lives of a woman and a teenage girl.

The Aurora Police Department said Olvin Lidenis Carcamo-Meza was driving a black Audi north on South Airport Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, when he ran a red light. His vehicle reportedly collided with a white Hyundai traveling west on Alameda Avenue, and then a Toyota sedan that was stopped in the turn lane was also struck.

CBS

The 37-year-old female driving the Hyundai and her 15-year-old passenger both died at the scene. Authorities said the Toyota driver suffered minor injuries.

APD said Carcamo-Meza suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities arrested him Wednesday when he was released from the hospital. He was booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center and is facing two charges of vehicular homicide.

Olvin Lidenis Carcamo-Meza Aurora Police Department

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, but said they don't suspect alcohol or drugs were involved. Police expect additional charges pending further investigation and said formal charges will be filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the crash to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.