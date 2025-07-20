Woman and teen girl killed in crash after Aurora police say 18-year-old ran red light

A woman and a teen girl were killed in an early morning crash in Aurora after an 18-year-old man ran a red light, police said Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of South Airport Boulevard and Alameda Parkway.

According to police, the 18-year-old was driving an Audi with a 16-year-old girl in the passenger seat. He was driving north on South Airport Boulevard when he ran a red light, crashing into a Hyundai sedan -- driven by the woman, 37, and with a 15-year-old girl in it -- that was going west through the intersection, according to police. He also struck a Toyota sedan at the intersection.

The woman and the teen girl were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Toyota also sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe the 18-year-old was also speeding when he ran the red light.

No one involved in the crash has been identified by officials, but police said possible charges against the 18-year-old are pending, once the investigation is completed and he's released from the hospital.