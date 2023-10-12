Aurora police arrest 2 more suspects for alleged connection to Del Mar Park homicide

The Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday that two more suspects were taken into custody for their alleged connection to a homicide that happened in the Del Mar Park neighborhood.

APD says Ahmed Mohamed, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile suspect were taken into custody by the department's Direct Action Response Team.

Mohamed was reportedly taken into custody by authorities on Friday in a stolen vehicle and booked on vehicle theft charges. He was later named a suspect in the homicide through an investigation.

On Aug. 23, officers rushed to the intersection of 9th Avenue and Paris Street. When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He did not survive.

The scene of the shooting near Del Mar Park CBS

According to APD, Mohamed was 17 years old during the time of the murder, but is charged as an adult, according to the Arapahoe District Court.

He is charged with one count each of first and second-degree murder, two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and illegal discharge of a firearm.

APD says the juvenile suspect is being charged in Arapahoe Juvenile Court with one count each of first and second-degree murder, two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Back on Sept. 2 a 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the homicide and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing as APD encourages anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or Public Information Officer Joe Moylan at 720-432-5095.