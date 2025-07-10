Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police arrest 16 suspects believed to be members of criminal street gangs

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police have arrested 16 people they believe are tied to two gangs in the Denver metro area.

According to police, the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network began its investigation in June 2024 after they confirmed several suspects were responsible for multiple gang-motivated shootings in the area. Investigators said they identified some of those suspects as "some of the most prolific violent firearm offenders in the region at the time."

Over the last year, investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Aurora Police Department documented activity they say linked gang members to at least 16 violent criminal offenses and numerous weapons offenses. Then, on June 18 and July 8, authorities conducted two enforcement operations, resulting in the arrests of 16 suspects, nine of whom are juveniles or were minors at the time the crimes were committed.

aurora-street-gang-suspects.png
Aurora Police Department

Officials said the adult suspects include Raijon Bass, Quincy Johnson, Troydell Dixon, Denalii Marshall, Cai-reis Curby, Blanca DeLaTorre and Ramekia Amerson-Bey.

All 16 suspects have been charged in Denver District Court on a variety of charges, including:

  • Violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • First and second-degree assault
  • Attempted first-degree assault
  • Menacing
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Criminal mischief
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • Unlawfully providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun
  • Failing to store a firearm securely
Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.