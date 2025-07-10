Aurora police arrest 16 suspects believed to be members of criminal street gangs

Aurora police have arrested 16 people they believe are tied to two gangs in the Denver metro area.

According to police, the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network began its investigation in June 2024 after they confirmed several suspects were responsible for multiple gang-motivated shootings in the area. Investigators said they identified some of those suspects as "some of the most prolific violent firearm offenders in the region at the time."

Over the last year, investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Aurora Police Department documented activity they say linked gang members to at least 16 violent criminal offenses and numerous weapons offenses. Then, on June 18 and July 8, authorities conducted two enforcement operations, resulting in the arrests of 16 suspects, nine of whom are juveniles or were minors at the time the crimes were committed.

Aurora Police Department

Officials said the adult suspects include Raijon Bass, Quincy Johnson, Troydell Dixon, Denalii Marshall, Cai-reis Curby, Blanca DeLaTorre and Ramekia Amerson-Bey.

All 16 suspects have been charged in Denver District Court on a variety of charges, including:

Violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

Attempted first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

First and second-degree assault

Attempted first-degree assault

Menacing

Aggravated robbery

Criminal mischief

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Unlawfully providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun

Failing to store a firearm securely