Aurora's Nine Mile Bridge moves forward after years of delays: "I am so ready for this to be constructed"

Nine Mile Bridge in southeastern part of Denver metro area moves forward after years of delays

After years of delays, redesigns and funding challenges, Aurora's long-awaited Nine Mile Bridge is moving forward. The pedestrian and bicycle bridge, first envisioned more than a decade ago, will span Parker Road just west of I-225, creating a safer and more direct link between the RTD Nine Mile Station and surrounding areas.

The Nine Mile Station is among RTD's busiest, with pre-pandemic ridership topping 5,000 passengers a day. The surrounding area is also one of the most heavily trafficked in the Denver metro region. More than 150,000 vehicles pass daily on I-225 and another 60,000 on Parker Road.

The Colorado city says this area is expected to grow in population by 11% and employment by 15% between 2020 and 2040, respectively, from 12,500 to 14,100 people and 9,750 to 11,500 jobs.

Add to that the 1.5 million annual visitors to Cherry Creek State Park nearby, and officials say the bridge is a critical safety project.

The bridge will eliminate a dangerous gap for pedestrians and cyclists who currently face long, indirect routes, or attempt to cross Parker Road's 10 lanes of traffic.

"The bridge will provide a safer and more convenient connection between the RTD Nine Mile Rail and Bus Station and adjacent residences and businesses including a large urban renewal and redevelopment site, The Point at Nine Mile Station," said city officials.

Ward 4 Councilmember Stephanie Hancock, who uses RTD, says it will increase area safety.

"The Nine Mile pedestrian bridge will increase transportation mobility for everyone that lives in this area. It gives mobility for all types of transporters to get from this side of the highway to the other side without being in danger of being hit by a car," said Hancock.

The bridge is part of a much broader transit-oriented development strategy.

The Nine Mile Station Area Plan, adopted in 2013, envisioned the neighborhood as a walkable, higher-density district built around light rail.

"This is an area that Metro Vision has identified as an emerging Urban Center," city planners explained. "The Station Area Plan identified the creation of the Nine Mile Urban Renewal Area as a step toward implementing that vision."

Hancock says she's watched the transformation unfold.

"I have seen this area transform in the past 10 years," she said. "I saw it go from a dilapidated plaza that was abandoned and turned essentially into a trap house area to an emerging, vibrant area with shops, restaurants, apartment communities, and a new community complex."

The city originally secured federal funding in 2019, but construction bids came in well above budget. That forced a pause in late 2022.

"The city responded by raising additional funding and better aligning the scope of the project to meet the new budget," officials explained. The redesign eliminated elevators, replaced with long, ADA-accessible concrete ramps, and shifted from a steel arch to a truss bridge system.

The city anticipates design and permitting will be complete by fall 2025, with construction beginning in winter 2025/26. Building the bridge is expected to take up to 18 months, with a target opening in late spring 2027.

At a public hearing in March, Aurora's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project unanimously but raised questions about lighting, accessibility, and security.

Commissioners ultimately supported the ramp design, noting it avoids elevator safety issues and could discourage overnight camping by people experiencing homelessness. The project team also promised pedestrian lighting and security cameras accessible to Aurora police.

"We're very, very proactive in making sure people comply. We have an arrangement with RTD, and with their increased security on the light rails, that is also contributing to the downturn of homeless folks. We want to help people, but we're making sure our residents feel safe," said Hancock.

The bridge will also serve as a landmark.

Aurora's Art in Public Places program tapped Seattle-based designer Vicki Scuri to lead enhancements, drawing on the colors of the prairie and Aurora's cultural diversity. Community members provided input during workshops, helping shape the look of the bridge.

"Not only will it be beautiful, it will be functional and it will be accessible to everyone," Hancock said.

The bridge is also seen as a catalyst for continued redevelopment on the north side of Parker Road, where The Point at Nine Mile Station is bringing new apartments and retail.

"This project provides foundational elements of promoting economic competitiveness for this redevelopment area by expanding the pedestrian and bicycle network," the city said.

Hancock said the investment shows Aurora residents their concerns are being heard.

"The importance of this bridge at this season, at this time, really says to the community that we heard you. We're providing access for our citizens to get all over this city."

City planners expect the bridge to boost daily transit use, improve connections to the Cherry Creek Trail and State Park, and support population and job growth in the area.

"I am so ready for this bridge to be constructed," Hancock said. "Having lived in this community for over 30 years, to see us transform and actually have a bridge that serves not only as a beautiful landmark for this area of town, but also gives multimodal access to all of our citizens, that will be a tremendous benefit."