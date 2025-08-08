Aurora area library to celebrate 50 years serving community, hold donation drive to improve facility

A library in Aurora is celebrating 50 years of serving its community, and staff are looking to improve their services by holding a donation drive next weekend.

Local libraries are not only for checking out books; they offer a wide variety of services, making them a hub for communities. Libraries can also help you save money. They allow you to print documents at a discount, often offer help with homework and standardized tests, and offer free services, classes and storytimes for children. It's one of the few spaces left that you can go to that doesn't require you to spend anything.

Simon Bolivar has been going to the Mission Viejo Library for a long time. It's a ritual he's grown quite accustomed to. Free computers and wi-fi access can help those looking for a job or access online resources.

"Maybe 30 or 40 [years]," said Bolivar. He enjoys many things the library offers. "To read newspapers, magazines and everything."

If you check the small display above the holds shelf, you'll see he isn't alone. Neighbors shared their favorite things about the library; personal things, like one child who likes coming with their grandma, and another who said the library helped them escape when they needed it the most.

Ginger White Brunetti, the Director of Library and Cultural Services for the City of Aurora, says it's no wonder to her that the library is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It's been open nearly the whole time with a few exceptions.

"There was COVID, of course," said White Brunetti. "During the Great Recession of 2008 or 2009, the city went through a period of having to look at budget cuts, and this building, this library, was under threat."

The library did close for a little more than a year, along with three others, but the Mission Viejo Homeowners Association sued the city, which ended up reopening it. Now the library is hoping the community can come through again.

"We're really grateful for city council's investment of $75,000, and, you know, budgets are tight. And, so that I think is a, we could do something with those dollars, but we know we could do more if we got dollars from the community," said White Brunetti.

The Aurora Public Library system ranks 104th out of 107 public libraries in Colorado in per capita expenditure. White Brunetti says community help is always appreciated.

They are asking for $75,000 from the community to match the funds given by the council so they can spruce the place up. Funds will be used for minor renovations and furniture.

There will be an anniversary celebration on Aug. 16, starting at 10:30 a.m., where residents can have fun, learn more about the neighborhood and donate. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman will kick off the event, followed by a history presentation on the neighborhood and multiple children's activities. An optional tour will also stop at key places around the Mission Viejo neighborhood.

"We're hopeful that the community will come out and support this fundraising campaign," said White Brunetti.

The library has some cool Mission Viejo Library gifts for those who donate.

Donations can be submitted online, by mail or by heading to the library and handing it to a librarian.

