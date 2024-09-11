Aurora mayor wants to set the record straight about gang activity after Colorado city receives debate mention

One day after former President Donald Trump said gangs from Venezuela had taken over Aurora in his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says it's time to be clear about exactly what is happening in the city he serves.

"It's grossly exaggerated, in terms of what the current situation is- and very disappointing," said Coffman. "The impression is that the city was overrun, you know, by criminal gangs. By immigrants, and Venezuelan gangs. And certainly, that is not the case."

CBS

On Wednesday the mayor, police, city council, and city manager released a joint statement saying that the criminal gangs from Venezuela have not "taken over" the city. They say the gang's presence in Aurora is limited to specific properties, and that they have been addressing the problem for months.

"Aurora Police Department has been working on those issues. There's been arrests made," said Coffman.

Aurora police released the names of 10 known gang members. They've arrested eight and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department has arrested one. Some of these gang members were involved in crime at the two apartment complexes in question, but Coffman says he isn't sure the gang ever took over the buildings.

"We know there was a presence, that we believe was gang-related. And that presence, caused the property managers to be concerned about their safety and leave the property, that we know, occurred. But beyond that, it becomes questionable," said Coffman.

Congressman Jason Crow, who represents much of Aurora, agrees that the issue is being overblown by people who have an anti-immigrant agenda, and says this issue is about providing safe housing for people in Aurora because that will deter crime.

CBS

"These immigrants were living in squalid conditions. Exposed wiring, black mold, roofs collapsing and stuff that is not safe for anybody," said Crow.

Coffman agrees that cleaning up the buildings will help make sure criminals don't return.

"We have told the owner of the property that they either have to assume control of the property and start providing basic services like trash removal, or the building's going to have to close. That's not what we want," said Coffman.

Coffman says he even offered to station police at the seemingly abandoned apartment buildings for protection, but he says he hasn't heard back from the owners. In the meantime, Coffman says the residents who do remain are withholding rent as a form of protest for the conditions they live in. The mayor says he doesn't blame them.