Aurora man with "thousands" of files sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child

A 31-year-old Aurora man who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child has been sentenced to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Investigators said he had "thousands of sexually explicit images and videos" of children, including one of a child under a year old.

Aaron Marshall Mocalkins was arrested in October 2024 after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip in March 2022 that he had been using the social media platform Kik to store and share child sexual abuse material. After serving a search warrant on his home, cell phones, and hard drives, investigators found he had sexually assaulted multiple children, including an infant, in his house and convinced several others to send him sexually explicit material.

Mocalkins later pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony.

Aaron Marshall Mocalkins Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

"These crimes leave deep and lasting scars, and while no prison term can undo that harm, this sentence holds the defendant accountable and affirms our unwavering commitment to protecting children and delivering justice," 18th Judicial District Attorney Amy Padden said.

Mocalkins was originally charged in Arapahoe District Court with one count of sexual assault of a child, one count of unlawful sexual contact of a child, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of invasion of privacy of a child victim for sexual gratification, and two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child, all felonies, as well as three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

The animal cruelty charges stem from Mocalkins' alleged sexual assault of a dog, prosecutors said.

Aurora police partnered with state and federal agencies to investigate the Mocalkins.

"This case is a powerful reminder that behind every image or video of child exploitation is a real child who has been victimized and continues to be victimized each time the material is viewed or shared," said Jacob Kremin, chief deputy district attorney of the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. "This prison sentence ensures this defendant will not have the opportunity to harm another child for the foreseeable future. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect children, pursue offenders, and prevent future abuse."