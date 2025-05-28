Aurora landlord summoned to court for "chronic violator property," a common issue in the Colorado city

Sitting in the sun in her inviting backyard, Lindsay Wanek finds joy in calling Aurora home for the past eight years.

"I moved out here because I like diverse communities," she said.

Yet the last several months haven't been so joyful due to a troubling house next door.

"People started coming and going and we couldn't figure out who was living there," said Wanek.

That uncertainty put Wanek on edge. It became worse, she said, when she consistently heard loud music and saw strange behavior in her neighbor's backyard.

"At one point, I poked my head over the fence to ask them to turn down the music and I saw all these cars back there and people working on them," she said. "I was like, 'This is weird.'"

Wanek snapped several photos showing multiple cars lined up in the backyard, as well as several vehicles being worked on in the front yard. Knowing it was a rental property, she tried reaching out to the landlord in hopes of getting answers.

"I called him twice and he was just like, 'There's not an issue there.'"

But to Wanek, and many of her neighbors, she says, those vehicles weren't the only issue. From mounds of trash and debris in the yards and alley behind the home to a more than busted fence, problems kept piling up.

"There were car registrations all over the alley and so I was like, 'Something is not right.'"

So, Wanek took action again by reaching out once more to the landlord, Aurora City Council, even Aurora police.

"I tried everything I possibly could and then I saw your article," she said to CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

She is referring to Werthmann's coverage in April about the City of Aurora's code enforcement team encouraging residents to reach out if they have concerns about problem rental homes in the city. Wanek did just that and within a couple days, code enforcement officers showed up and cited the landlord for numerous violations, including not removing trash, unlawful vehicles, and unlawful outdoor storage.

Turns out, the house next door to Wanek has been labeled as a "chronic violator property" by the city of Aurora. CBS Colorado's open records request revealed dozens of citations in the past 10 yers and now a court summons issued to the landlord. Not only does he own the house next to Wanek's, but also eight other rental homes in the area. They, too, have a lengthy history of violating city code.

"I tell you what, these people are crazy," said Andris Berzins, the landlord and homeowner.

Much like he told Wanek by phone, Andris Berzins told Werthmann that he doesn't see an issue with his properties.

"I don't see a problem," he said. "The problem is the code enforcement. They can come over here and see a piece of paper on there and they just give me trash [citation]."

Berzins said his numerous citations for things like trash, building maintenance and unlawful vehicles over the years are because he has become an unfair target of Aurora's Code Enforcement.

"They decided that I am not good," Berzins said.

According to public property records, more than 50 different people have lived in the 3-bedroom, 800-square foot house next to Wanek since Andris Berzins purchased it in 2008. He claims the last person who lived there unexpectedly moved out in the past six months and allowed squatters to move in.

"So you weren't keeping track of who was living in your home?" asked Werthmann.

"I didn't, no," said Berzins.

"Do you create leases for them to sign?" Werthmann asked.

"No," he said.

"Why not?" Werthmann replied.

"I don't need to," he said.

Upon learning her neighboring homeowner doesn't keep track of his tenants, Wanek decided to dig a little deeper into what's happening next door.

"Oh, I found the property owner's spouse is running for city council, and on her website, she's advocating for safe neighborhoods and a safe community, which is really ironic," said Wanek.

Marsha Berzins, Andris Berzins' wife, is a former Aurora City Council member and is running for election this November. While she is not listed as a co-owner of the home next door to Wanek, property records indicate Marsha Berzins is co-owner of at least three other homes in Aurora that have been repeatedly cited by code enforcement. CBS Colorado reached out to Mrs. Berzins for an interview, but she declined and said she has nothing to do with those rental properties.

"What are the consequences for this? There doesn't seem like there's any," Wanek said.

So, CBS Colorado went back to Aurora's code enforcement office to get answers.

"A lot of times when we do see repeat offenders, we have the option of what's called a chronic violator property," explained Josh King, manager of Aurora's Housing and Community Services Department, "and we can put them on that and then issue a summons going forth for repeat violations."

That is now what's happening to Andris Berzins. He is due in court in June.

"It may look like we're not moving fast, but unfortunately zoning cases take time," explained King, adding some cases can take years to reach a summons.

King said unfortunately situations like the Berzins' properties receiving multiple citations are not uncommon in Aurora.

"Do you see the need for more enforcement or more regulation around rentals in Aurora?" Werthmann asked.

"That's a tough question," King replied. "No one likes over-enforcement of things, but again, we're always looking at stuff to help our community members and maybe that does involve another code being written or how we address things. I'm not opposed to change by any means. The world is evolving, and we need to evolve with it."

That change can't come soon enough for neighbors like Wanek.

"I think the system is broken," she said.

Aurora City Council is considering an amendment to its city code related to Neglected or Derelict Buildings or Property (page 400). According to the proposal, the provisions intent to gain compliance and eliminate the burden such properties place on neighborhoods and the community in general. It passed its first reading 8-0 in a council meeting earlier this month and is up for a second reading on June 9.