Aurora honors fallen service members at Colorado Freedom Memorial

On Saturday, the City of Aurora hosted one of many Memorial Day gatherings in the state. Colorado Remembers, in partnership with the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation, was held at Memorial Park in Aurora to honor the lives lost in service to the United States military.

The event celebrated its 13th anniversary, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the 150th anniversary of Colorado's statehood.

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There was a free will donation pancake breakfast, displays of military artifacts and themed entertainment, various military vehicles, the Honor Bell, and a steel beam from the USS Arizona. Military flyovers and a laying of wreaths featuring the Buckley Space Force ADF-C Joint Color Guard also paid tribute to the fallen veterans.

It also included a Remembrance Ceremony in which speakers and dignitaries honored Colorado's fallen servicemen and women.

Military members like Wallace Simpson, a Black sailor who was serving on the U.S.S. Jacob Jones when it was torpedoed by a German U-Boat during World War I. American Legion Post No. 29 is named in his honor.

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Another service member highlighted was Pfc. Wesley F. Howe, who was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism after he was killed while protecting his company during the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet spoke at the event and said Memorial Day weekend is all about thanking those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

"We can never forget the sacrifice of the people that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, for our way of life, for our nation. And I think at this moment the way we can remember it best is to make sure that we serve with the same kind of faithfulness they did," said Bennet.

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The Colorado Freedom Memorial panels include the names of 6,137 fallen heroes. Attendees were encouraged to pick up a pair of blank dog tags and choose a name from the wall to research, keeping the memories of those service members alive.

The memorial says it's missing biographical information for almost 3,500 names on the memorial and encourages family members to visit its database to ensure their stories are included.