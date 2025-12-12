Aurora homicide suspect arrested in Utah days after victim dies

A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora earlier this week has been arrested in Utah. According to the Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit, Eric Douglas was arrested on Thursday in Sigurd, Utah.

This arrest comes days after a shooting turned deadly. Investigators said that officers rushed to the scene about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the northern end of a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Havana Street. That's where they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Douglas, 32, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Douglas was booked into the Sevier County Jail in Utah, where he will remain pending extradition to Colorado, according to investigators.

"Douglas tried to flee responsibility for a heinous crime," said Major Crimes Homicide Unit Sergeant Jeffery Longnecker in a statement. "We appreciate our partners in Utah who acted quickly and decisively. Their coordinated efforts ensured he was taken into custody without delay."

The Aurora Police Department says the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.