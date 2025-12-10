Woman dies of injuries one day after Aurora shooting involving man on a bicycle

A woman who was hospitalized after a shooting in an Aurora parking lot on Tuesday has died, and police are searching for the man they believe is responsible.

The Aurora Police Department said she was in a parking lot at 1205 S. Havana St around 6:10 p.m. when a man shot her. Officers who responded to the call reporting the shooting found her critically wounded in the parking lot.

She was conscious and told police that the person responsible was a man on a bicycle wearing red sweatpants and a black jacket. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, but died the following day. APD said that the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time.

Authorities said the suspect has not yet been identified, but they are actively pursuing leads. They encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.