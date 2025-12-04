Aurora Fox Arts Center 2026 season is eclectic, "affordable, and accessible"

If you like your holiday traditions turned on their heads, the Aurora Fox Arts Center has the perfect presentation for you. "The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of A Christmas Carol" is a parody of "A Christmas Carol."

"The set up is that these very well intentioned British ladies with the help of a very inept stage manager try to put on a production of 'A Christmas Carol,' but they have no idea what they're doing. Everything goes wrong. Chaos ensues, and what we're watching is their production of 'A Christmas Carol,' said Rich Cowden, Artistic Producer at Aurora Fox Arts Center.

LINK: Tickets for "The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of A Christmas Carol"

The show is silly and heart warming, and it's a different take on the traditional productions of the holiday classics that are usually performed this time of year. It runs through December 21, 2025 on the Mainstage Theater.

Aurora Fox Arts Center

Aurora Fox Arts Center will open it's 2026 season with the classic, absurdist comedy, "Waiting for Godot."

"Then from there, we have a regional premiere called 'Fat Ham,' which is a fantastic version of 'Hamlet' that is told at a backyard barbeque in a southern black community. So, it's really funny and really smart," Cowden explained.

In June, Aurora Fox Arts Center will do a co-production with Phamaly Theatre Company, which is a Colorado theater company making the theatrical process accessible to artists with disabilities. Together they'll perform the musical "Violet."

"In the fall, in spooky season, we have another regional premiere called 'Feeding Beatrice,' which is a fantastic ghost story...four person ghost story. A lot of surprises there," Cowden said.

The 2026 season wraps up with another unusual holiday season show. They'll be celebrating the live and times of Hank Williams with a production of "Lost Highway."

"We put together a season that we think is affordable, accessible, has something for everybody. Where we're at on East Colfax, we're in the middle of one of the most diverse communities in the country and so our programming needs to represent that," Cowden said.

LINK: For tickets and information for Aurora Fox Arts Center's 2026 season

Aurora Fox Arts Center's 2026 season begins on January 30 and runs through the end of the year. Season passes and individual tickets are on sale now.