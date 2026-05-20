Aurora foster mom gets honored for her years of dedicated service

During Foster Care Awareness Month, the Colorado Department of Human Services honored foster parents from across the state who are making a huge difference for the children in their communities.

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Wendy is one of those foster parents. In nearly 14 years, she's had some 160 children pass through her home. She specializes in boys ages 11 to 18, and she's certified in therapeutic care.

"I wanted to do the impossible. I wanted to help the ones that not a lot of people were seeking to help," she said. "They've come through so much already. Trust is something, you know, it's not given with these kids...it's definitely earned. So I've learned to meet each kid where they are. It can't be a group thing. I have to tailor each lesson to each kid."

Wendy had her own foster care journey which helps her connect with the youth. Her military background provides structure and discipline to the household. She's created an environment where her teens can start to build their own lives.

"I want them to be in a safe and healthy place where they can go out and be productive members of society," she explained.

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When there are missteps, Wendy is right there with a helping hand.

"And they know it's going to come with a lecture. It's going to come with a, 'Hey, this is why we plan. This is what we're talking about.' But I help them out," she said.

Because these are the young people who can use a helping hand the most.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful if that one kid you decided to bring into your home, you changed their life forever...changed the trajectory of where they are headed? It makes it worth it," she said.

After nearly 14 years, Wendy makes a tough job look easy, and every day she's changing lives.

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS

For more information about becoming a foster care parent go to the co4kids.org website.

Raise the Future offers Family Support Services that provide in-home counseling for foster, adoptive, and kinship families. For more information about those services call (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.