Aurora Fire Rescue celebrates grand opening of new fire station

On Saturday, Aurora Fire Rescue held a grand opening ceremony for a new station that replaced an old dilapidated firehouse. The event gave the public a chance to see the new space, climb into a fire engine, and meet the firefighters.

The original Station 9 was built in 1979 and operated as a single-company house with one fire engine and a four-person crew. The space was retrofitted to include individual dorm rooms, but there wasn't enough space for doors. As the building aged, shifting soil under the foundation caused cracks and gaps between the walls and floors.

AFR received $9.5 million, primarily through the American Rescue Plan Act, to replace the structure, which was demolished in May of last year.

The new 12,000-square-foot facility includes 11 dorm rooms, eight bathrooms, a fitness room, and an open floor plan with a kitchen, dining areas, and a day room. It also includes a state-of-the-art, double-length, three-vehicle bay.

At the ceremony on Saturday, officials unveiled a new art installation by Michael Clapper named "Fast as Lightning." It sits in front of the station and references the Maltese Cross. Clapper illuminated the installation with lightning bolts to symbolize speed, protection and pride, and included a perforated skin mapping nearby streets.

Mayor Mike Coffman, Ret. Captain Mike Ackman, Council Member Ruben Medina, Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton and President of Aurora Firefighters Local 1290 and Aurora Fire Engineer Justin Dodds offered remarks celebrating the occasion.

The Engine 9 crew moved into the new firehouse in February, and plans are in place to relocate Ladder 8 to the new Station 9 for a year-long trial period. AFR said they will assess the best positioning of their resources during that time.