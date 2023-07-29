Aurora Fire Department's "Camp Spark" helps girls find their strength

There were some very impressive feats of physical and mental fortitude on display Saturday at the City of Aurora Public Safety Training Center by a group of teenage girls.

CBS

"Being a woman is powerful," said 14-year-old Amiyah Gaskin.

40 young women came to spend their weekend at Camp Spark; a two-day event led by the Aurora Fire Department and a small army of volunteers, where girls got to experience what it's like to be a firefighter.

CBS

"You know if you don't see somebody who looks like you doing the work then I think it can sometime be discouraging or at least not encouraging," said Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton.

He says nationwide women make up only 4% of firefighters. He says AFD is 8% women, and Oughton says he would like to improve that. He hopes this camp will plant a seed in these young ladies' minds

One person who doesn't need any convincing is Amiyah Gaskin from Denver. She says she's wanted to be a firefighter her whole life.

Amiyah Gaskin CBS

"My favorite part is the trucks," said Gaskin.

So far, her experience at Camp Spark has only reinforced that desire.

"I'm sure that this is the career for me now," said Gaskin.

She says she has learned not only firefighting skills, but also more about herself and her potential.

"Your boldness comes out. You find your confidence in this," said Gaskin.

That is maybe the true benefit of the camp. Chief Oughton says his goal with this program is to empower girls to find their inner strength.

Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton CBS

"There's nothing you cannot do and no barriers should ever be placed in front of you that you don't think you can overcome," said Chief Oughton.

Amiyah certainly found her strength, and as she suspected all along, it took firefighting to bring it out.

"Like, you find yourself in being a firefighter I would say," said Gaskin.