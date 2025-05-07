Aurora strikes agreement with FBI, U.S. military to address drones near Buckley Space Force Base

City of Aurora, FBI, U.S. Military strike agreement to address drones near Buckley Space Force Base

The Aurora City Council voted Monday to approve an agreement with the FBI and the U.S. military to address unmanned aircraft systems, including drones, illegally operating over Buckley Space Force Base.

Mayor Mike Coffman has said in recent months that there has been a rise in incidents of people illegally operating drones around military installations across the country. However, military law enforcement has limited to no jurisdiction to detain operators located off the installation without the help of local law enforcement agencies.

The memorandum states that the growing use of drones in restricted airspace poses a threat to the installation and DoD assets.

"You can't fly within the controlled airspace around an airport without FAA authorization; over designated national security sensitive facilities; and certain military bases, infrastructure and national landmarks; or in airspace covered by Temporary Flight Restrictions, which the FAA typically implements at the request of law enforcement for safety or security reasons," the FAA said.

According to the new agreement, Aurora police will respond to, detect, detain and investigate anyone flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system over the space force base.

"This is one step forward in working with the DoD and the FBI to protect the goals and missions of Buckley Space Force Base, as well as our national security," said Coffman.