Aurora father convicted in death of newborn baby

An Aurora man has been found guilty of killing his newborn daughter in 2024.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office says Aurora police officers were called to Children's Hospital Colorado after a 10-day-old infant was admitted with life-threatening injuries. The hospital found that the baby had a skull fracture, irreversible brain bleeding, numerous retinal hemorrhages, and a fractured femur.

The DA's office said the baby was in the care of her mother and father, Hector Alexandro Delarosa, at the time of the injury.

Hector Alexandro Delarosa 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Initially, the baby was placed on life support, but it was later withdrawn, and she died on May 3, 2024. The coroner's office said her injuries were caused by blunt force trauma and determined that her death was a homicide.

Delarosa told investigators the baby may have been injured in an accident while bathing her, but doctors said that was inconsistent with her injuries

Investigators said his story changed multiple times. They spoke with medical experts and determined her injuries were much more severe than what would occur in a typical household accident.

"This conviction reflects the jury's careful consideration of the evidence and ensures accountability for the death of a defenseless newborn," Deputy District Attorney Tory Reavis said. "While no outcome can undo this loss, we are committed to seeking justice for victims who cannot speak for themselves. We are grateful to the Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Task Force for their thorough and compassionate investigation in this case and to the Children's Hospital Child Protection Team and medical professionals for their attempts at lifesaving treatment of the infant."

Following a 7-day trial, Delarosa was convicted of child abuse resulting in death. His sentencing is scheduled for June 29.