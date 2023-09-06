Aurora family who was robbed while they slept seeking accountability

Billy Wilson's daughter and grandkids were robbed while they slept in their newly rented apartment in the Residences at Trolley Park apartment complex in Aurora one month ago. He says it has upended their lives.

"They can't go home and they can't sleep," said Wilson.

Billy says the locks on both the back and front doors were damaged prior to them moving in. He and his daughter, who didn't want to be on camera for fear of retaliation say they reported the problem to the Aurora Housing Authority prior to the break in, but the locks weren't fixed. They think that's how the thieves got in. They were disappointed because they thought a city government would do a better job keeping their residents safe.

"For a city like Aurora. It doesn't speak good for them," said Wilson.

What they didn't know is that the Aurora Housing Authority isn't a part of the city of Aurora. They are a quasi-governmental organization that provides affordable housing in Aurora.

"They act as a housing provider and a developer like many other developers and housing providers in the city," said Jessica Prosser the director of Housing and Community Services with the city of Aurora.

It's a model used statewide and nationwide. Municipalities partner with organizations that run and maintain buildings but aren't government entities to provide affordable housing but don't oversee them.

The only type of oversight the city of Aurora has is inspections and responding to code enforcement complaints.

The city of Aurora says the Residences at Trolley Park passed inspection in February 2023 and they hadn't heard about any issues with the locks on the Wilson family's doors.

Jessica Prosser the Director of Housing and Community Services with the City of Aurora.

The Wilsons say they were misled by the name of the organization they signed a lease with and the fact that a link on the City of Aurora Housing and Community Services website led them to the Aurora Housing Authority's website. The whole ordeal has led to a lot of confusion family at a frightening time in their lives.

In response to these allegations by the Wilson family the Aurora Housing Authority's executive director Craig Maraschky told CBS News Colorado, "the Aurora Housing Authority takes security and safety issues seriously. We are investigating the circumstances of the reported break-in and if we were at fault, we will work with the tenant to assess and mitigate the damages she may be claiming."

The Residences at Trolley Park, where the Wilson family lived before being robbed CBS

Billy Wilson's daughter and grandkids have moved back in with him and his wife for the time being, but say they are coming forward because they don't want this to happen to any other families and want to move on with their lives.

"I want them to give my daughter a new place, a secured place that she where she can grow," he said.

The city of Aurora's director of Housing and Community Services Jessica Prosser says if you have any concerns about your health or safety where you live contact code enforcement through their website Access Aurora or call 303-739-7000.