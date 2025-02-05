Aurora's East Colfax Avenue welcomes new arts and music venue Manos Sagrados

A new arts and music venue nestled in the heart of Aurora's Cultural Arts District is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for music lovers and artists. Manos Sagrados on East Colfax opened last month and has already reached capacity for shows.

Founder Bruce Trujillo, a veteran in the music scene, says the venue is making waves with its intimate, community-focused atmosphere. It's the only live music venue for miles along that stretch of Colfax Avenue.

"I know how to run a show. I know how to book a show. But the community is going to tell us what shows they would like," said Trujillo. "We're just getting woven into this part of Colfax that's already working to grow the cultural arts district. We want to be part of that. We don't want to gentrify it; we want to work with the community."

The diverse, multi-use venue is also a reflection of its location. Aurora is home to a vibrant mix of cultures, with 165 different languages spoken in just a one-square-mile area.

Manos Sagrados was born from a desire to blend various art forms and cultures under one roof. Trujillo spent months perfecting the venue for a neighborhood that sorely needed it. It's one of Colorado's most underserved areas.

"Just because some places are a little bit rougher, it doesn't mean that they don't deserve beauty, they don't deserve joy," said Trujillo.

She says Manos Sagrados will also serve as a cultural hub in a changing climate. It's a place where disabled and queer and BIPOC artists can feel at home.

"A lot of people have become comfortable with being themselves, and all of a sudden that's not necessarily going to be the case. That doesn't mean those people stopped existing," said Trujillo. "People are going to see themselves on stage. They're going to see and hear people who are similar to them. They'll know that they belong here and they're safe here."

Trujillo wanted to create a space that not only hosts live music but also supports local artists through studio spaces. They're also planning for yoga classes, open mic poetry, film screenings, and even comedy shows.

The venue prides itself on being welcoming and accessible to all, particularly in a neighborhood where many families face economic challenges.

Gio Chamba performed for a sold-out crowd in January. He says having a live music venue in their own backyard is an invaluable resource for local teens and families, offering a safe space to engage with art.

"When I was younger, I didn't have any of that down the street. I had to really travel for it," said Chamba. "They're creating a space that we want and that we needed when we were younger."

For more information or to buy tickets, visit manossagrados.com.