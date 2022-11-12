12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting

A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Zion Street. That's between 6th Avenue and Colfax just west of Interstate 225.

The shooter or shooters drove off in what police believe was a silver Acura sedan. A search for that vehicle so far has turned up short.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and he was described as being in serious condition.

Aurora police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting who hasn't already spoken with investigators to contact them.