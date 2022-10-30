Watch CBS News
Girl, 12, dead and a dozen others injured, including several kids, after crash involving stolen car in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Friday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.

Police say the Dodge Journey was reported stolen earlier that day, that the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and believe he was impaired, which contributed to the crash.

The driver was going north on South Buckley Road as the Tacoma turned left onto East Kent Drive from southbound South Buckley Road. That's when the teen driver smashed into the passenger side of the Tacoma, investigators say.

The driver was arrested at the scene for an outstanding warrant and police say additional charges related to the crash are pending.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 11:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

