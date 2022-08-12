Murdered teen Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon was stabbed, beaten and shot

As the search for the suspect who murdered 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon continues, authorities are releasing more details about his death. The coroner confirms that the teen was stabbed, beaten and shot.

His body was found on a sidewalk outside the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver on Monday. Police said Aragon didn't live in the area.

This year so far, police have reported 60 murders in Denver. Nine are juveniles under the age of 18. Anyone with information can call investigators at 720-913-7867. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.