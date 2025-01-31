Twelve of the Colorado City of Aurora's 103 developed parks are getting major facelifts

Twelve of the City of Aurora's 103 developed parks are getting major facelifts.

"These 12 projects are really important for the city," said Nichole Ankeney, Manager of Planning Design and Construction for the Parks Recreation and Open Space Department at the City of Aurora.

That includes new playgrounds, revamped basketball courts and ballfields, or new pavilions and furniture. And many of the parks will be getting amenities to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act as part of the renovations.

"Some of the older playgrounds do not have an accessible walkway to get there, whether that's from the street or from a parking lot. We want to make sure that those that experience disabilities and use mobility devices can get into our parks and playgrounds," said Ankeney.

Most of the funding comes from 2021's American Rescue Plan Act, which is now in question following an executive order from President Trump that paused all federal grants and funding. That executive order was rescinded, and the City of Aurora says they will be watching carefully to see how it affects this project.

"We're working with our city officials and our government liaisons to seek further guidance. But at this time, I don't have any additional comment on that," said Ankeney.

But the project isn't completely funded by the federal grant, so construction has begun at some parks while others are set to break ground any day now.

"Whether we're replacing playgrounds or adding a shelter or adding, ADA accessible walkways, we really want to provide great recreational amenities for our community residents," said Ankeney.

Construction is expected to be finished at all of the parks by December 2026.