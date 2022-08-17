Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old boy turns himself in after deadly Aurora shooting on Beeler Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Teen turns self into authorities in deadly shooting
Teen turns self into authorities in deadly shooting 00:22

A 17-year-old boy turned himself on Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on N Beeler Street on Aug. 8, Aurora Police Department confirmed in an updated press release

According to APD, police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Beeler around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

On Monday evening, police say the teen suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in, and he now faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. 

There was no booking image available for the suspect, since he is considered a juvenile.

The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 10:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.