17-year-old boy turns himself in after deadly Aurora shooting on Beeler Street

A 17-year-old boy turned himself on Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on N Beeler Street on Aug. 8, Aurora Police Department confirmed in an updated press release.

According to APD, police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Beeler around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

On Monday evening, police say the teen suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in, and he now faces a charge for First-Degree Murder.

There was no booking image available for the suspect, since he is considered a juvenile.

The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.