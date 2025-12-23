Arson suspect arrested, accused in series of fires set to vegetation, portable toilets, vehicles

An arson suspect was arrested by police in Aurora early Tuesday morning. Investigators believe Michael Anthony Lopez is responsible for a series of fires involving vegetation, portable toilets, vehicles and the exterior and interior of apartment buildings.

Police said Lopez, 30, of Aurora, was arrested on multiple arson charges, including second and fourth-degree arson. He remained in custody at the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on $50,000 bond. Formal charges will be determined by the Adams District Attorney's Office.

Michael Anthony Lopez Aurora Police

According to investigators, Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to multiple fires in the area of East 16th Avenue and North Norfolk Street over the last week. They said the collaboration between Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora Police Department led to Lopez's arrest.

"This case highlights how critical teamwork is when protecting our community," said Allen Robnett, Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction for Aurora Fire Rescue in a statement. "Our firefighters and investigators worked hand in hand with Aurora Police from the initial response through the investigation. That collaboration allowed us to quickly address the fires, identify a suspect and take action to keep our neighborhoods safe."

"AFR's skill in managing the scene and APD's dedication to gathering information through tenacious on-the-ground canvassing and community engagement were crucial to capturing this dangerous suspect and keeping Aurora safe during the holiday season," said Aurora police District 2 Cmdr. Colleen Delena in a statement. "This positive outcome underscores the importance of effective teamwork and collaboration between AFR and APD, emphasizing the value of this community partnership."

No injuries were reported in connection with the fires, according to investigators.