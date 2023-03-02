Aurora puts $3.8 million refund from Broncos toward youth programs

The sale of the Denver Broncos resulted in a $41 million refund to metro area cities and counties that helped fund the stadium. In Aurora, the millions spent on kickoffs are going back to kids.

Aurora was awarded $3.8 million, and it's being used for youth programs.

The city's Community Engagement Division is seeking input on how the money should be used to impact its youngest residents. They're calling on parents and youth-serving professionals to share their ideas.

The city also wants to hear from kids.

"We think that if we're going to spend money on youth, then they should have some say on how to spend the money," said Rachel Whipple, Aurora Community Engagement Coordinator.

Community Engagement has already heard over 50 ideas, from recreation to more support.

"Skate parks. A lot of people are advocating for the skate parks," Whipple said. "We've heard some other ideas like youth mental health services, after-school programs, and things like that."

Sisters Suratmo and Jasmine didn't struggle to come up with suggestions. The young girls say they want book clubs and a water slide.

Parents like Malika Safar are glad the city is using this cash for the future, of the city's children.

"When they put this money towards kids, it's like making an investment to a seed and trying to grow it," Safar said. "When they grow up after seeing these things happen to them, they'll contribute more."

Suggestions for use of funding on the survey include art programming, STEM programming, sports facility improvements, mentorship programs, youth violence prevention and more.

The deadline to provide input is March 31.

For questions, please email engagecec@auroragov.org or visit https://bit.ly/3EOvVxv.