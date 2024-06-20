Auraria spends $670,000 in response to pro-Palestinian protest on Denver campus
The pro-Palestinian protest on the Auraria campus will cost taxpayers about $670,000. The protests spanned about three weeks in April and May.
In response to an open records request by CBS Colorado's Shaun Boyd, Auraria Higher Education provided a breakdown of expenses associated with the demonstration.
While it's still tallying the full cost, Auraria said replacing the Tivoli Quad where protestors camped out for 3 weeks will cost an estimated $200,000.
Other expenses include:
- $1,679 on food and water
- $18,200 on marketing
- $462 on materials
- $163,933 on third-party security
- $32,723 on support from the State Emergency Operations Center
- $11,196 on fencing
- $18,000 on tech support
- $1,768 on environmental restoration
- $57,343 on campus police overtime
- $122,826 on lost revenue from events
- $25,000 on lost revenue from parking
- $11,136 on lost Starbucks revenue
- $3,813 on the King Center
- $855 on custodial overtime
The Auraria Campus is located in downtown Denver and has facilities for the University of Colorado at Denver, Metropolitan State University and Community College of Denver.