Watch CBS News
Local News

Auraria spends $670,000 in response to pro-Palestinian protest on Denver campus

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

Auraria spends $670,000 in response to pro-Palestinian protest on Denver campus
Auraria spends $670,000 in response to pro-Palestinian protest on Denver campus 00:28

The pro-Palestinian protest on the Auraria campus will cost taxpayers about $670,000. The protests spanned about three weeks in April and May. 

auraria-protester-arrested-1.png
CBS

In response to an open records request by CBS Colorado's Shaun Boyd, Auraria Higher Education provided a breakdown of expenses associated with the demonstration.

While it's still tallying the full cost, Auraria said replacing the Tivoli Quad where protestors camped out for 3 weeks will cost an estimated $200,000.

tivoli-quad-post-encampment-1.jpg
A Saturday, May 18, 2024 photo shows Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus cleared of tents and protesters at the site of an encampment that stood since April 25. Courtesy / Auraria Campus

Other expenses include:

  • $1,679 on food and water
  • $18,200 on marketing
  • $462 on materials
  • $163,933 on third-party security
  • $32,723 on support from the State Emergency Operations Center
  • $11,196 on fencing
  • $18,000 on tech support
  • $1,768 on environmental restoration
  • $57,343 on campus police overtime
  • $122,826 on lost revenue from events
  • $25,000 on lost revenue from parking
  • $11,136 on lost Starbucks revenue
  • $3,813 on the King Center
  • $855 on custodial overtime

The Auraria Campus is located in downtown Denver and has facilities for the University of Colorado at Denver, Metropolitan State University and Community College of Denver.  

Shaun Boyd
shaun-boyd.jpg

Shaun Boyd is the Political Specialist at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 4:29 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.