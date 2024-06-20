Auraria spends $670,000 in response to pro-Palestinian protest on Denver campus

The pro-Palestinian protest on the Auraria campus will cost taxpayers about $670,000. The protests spanned about three weeks in April and May.

In response to an open records request by CBS Colorado's Shaun Boyd, Auraria Higher Education provided a breakdown of expenses associated with the demonstration.

While it's still tallying the full cost, Auraria said replacing the Tivoli Quad where protestors camped out for 3 weeks will cost an estimated $200,000.

A Saturday, May 18, 2024 photo shows Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus cleared of tents and protesters at the site of an encampment that stood since April 25. Courtesy / Auraria Campus

Other expenses include:

$1,679 on food and water

$18,200 on marketing

$462 on materials

$163,933 on third-party security

$32,723 on support from the State Emergency Operations Center

$11,196 on fencing

$18,000 on tech support

$1,768 on environmental restoration

$57,343 on campus police overtime

$122,826 on lost revenue from events

$25,000 on lost revenue from parking

$11,136 on lost Starbucks revenue

$3,813 on the King Center

$855 on custodial overtime

The Auraria Campus is located in downtown Denver and has facilities for the University of Colorado at Denver, Metropolitan State University and Community College of Denver.