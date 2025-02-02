ATF arrests alleged Venezuelan gang member, weapons dealer in Colorado sting

Federal authorities in Denver, using undercover informants and agents, arrested seven people Wednesday for alleged trafficking of weapons, drugs, and female sex workers.

The last of those seven to be arrested was Jose Manuel Guerra-Caballero, a 37-year-old from Venezuela whom the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives claimed is a member of the Tren de Agarua or "TdA" gang. Guerra-Caballero was singled out as the primary contact from whom undercover agents purchased rifles and pistols, according to a federal arrest affidavit. The undercover agents, per the affidavit, told Guerra-Caballero they intended to re-sell the guns in Mexico.

ATF's undercover agents performed five purchases of weapons in two months from Guerra-Caballero personally, and from other representatives of Caballero's organization, according to the affidavit. The first purchase occurred in November 2024, less than five weeks after undercover agents established contact with Guerra-Caballero and another man identified only by the initials "L.A.P." in Denver.

During the fourth transaction, undercover agents purchased a pound of "Tusi," a mixture of illicit drugs also known as pink cocaine.

The packaged gram of 'Tusi' or pink cocaine purchased from narcotics and firearms dealers in Denver during a recent ATF operation in Denver. Seven people were arrested Wednesday, including the alleged leader of the operation who was taken into custody in Indiana. U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

The fifth purchase was arraigned on Jan. 24. At that time, the undercover agents purchased a loaded AR-15 from a Guerra-Caballero associate identified by the initials "J.V.V." in the affidavit. The location was not divulged in the document, but J.V.V. "walked over to the bar area" of the location and "placed the rifle on the counter."

The undercover agents then asked to buy 10 pounds of methamphetamine from "J.V.V." for $15,000. But only with the added benefit of armed protection provided by the Guerra-Caballero organization, they added, out of concern for being jumped by other drug dealers. Guerra-Caballero, communicating from Chicago by cell phone with "J.V.V.", agreed to provide those armed guards for $1,000 per person.

Five guns were found after the arrests of an armed security force sent by the leader of an alleged trafficking organization in Denver last week. U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Wednesday, Jan. 29, six armed men showed up to safeguard the meth buy. Guerra-Caballero was again in contact by cell phone video with them, according to the affidavit.

After the exchange was completed, the undercover agents gave a pre-arranged signal. Other ATF personnel moved in and arrested the six men. Five weapons were recovered.

All six men were determined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents to be Venezuelan immigrants in the country illegally.

Guerra-Caballero was arrested in Indiana. He made his initial appearance in the Western Kentucky district of federal court. To date, he has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Twice, according to the affidavit, Guerra-Caballero offered undercover agents access to young women from either Mexico or Venezuela. The women were available for parties or extended "purchase." Guerra-Caballero promised all the women were under 24 years of age. He intended to later traffick some of the women to oil field workers in Wyoming, per the affidavit.

The weapons procured from the Guerra-Caballero organization by undercover agents:

Keltec model Sub-2000, 9mm caliber rifle

Ruger model Speed Six, .357 caliber revolver

Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number and a tactical flashlight attached to the frame

Sig Sauer Model P320 M17, 9mm caliber pistol

.223 caliber, semi-automatic personally made firearm with no make, no model, no serial number

New Frontier Armory Model LW-15 multi-cal (.223/5.56mm) rifle

Glock Model 19, 9mm pistol

Rock River Arms 7.62 mm rifle

Ammunition for the various firearms

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

The ATF's investigation began on Oct. 9, 2024. Based on information obtained by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the agency focused on reports of armed narcotics and firearms trafficking occurring at the Ivy Crossing Apartments at 2470 S Quebec Street in Denver.

A 23-year-old man was shot at the large apartment complex a week before the ATF began its investigation there. A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that a juvenile male was arrested for the crime. The juvenile's case is still in the Arapahoe County court system. Public access to juvenile cases is limited.

A man died in a fire at one of the Ivy Crossing buildings 18 months before the shooting.