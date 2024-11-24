One city in Colorado is launching a vehicle tracking program in an effort to deter auto thefts

Amid a high number of vehicle thefts in the state of Colorado, the Arvada Police Department is launching a new program to help fight auto theft. One portion of that will be handing out free vehicle trackers to the community.

Several law enforcement agencies have similar programs -- largely a response to auto theft rates across Colorado that topped out in 2022 with more than 47,000 vehicles stolen.

Last year, that number was still high but dropped to just over 39,000 stolen vehicles.

While not considered a hot spot for auto theft, Arvada has seen its fair share.

"Arvada, while lower than most, we still see quite a few," police spokesperson Chase Amos said.

They've now launched an auto theft reduction and recovery program to help.

Air tags or tiles used as vehicle trackers will be a first step.

"It's just another layer of insurance or assurance that if something happens to my car, I know it's going to be recovered," Amos added.

Using funds from Colorado's Auto Theft Prevention Authority, also known as CATOA, they're preparing to give dozens away to community members.

Some are eager to take part.

"I think that's a great idea," one community member told Your Jefferson County reporter Karen Morfitt. "I think just being able to track where the vehicle is every time is great."

Others, however, are more hesitant and have a lot more questions they want answered before getting on board.

"I'm not too sure," another resident said. "I would have to know more about it, I'd obviously want to be educated before it happens."

Unlike Denver, Aurora and Lakewood -- which all have similar vehicle tracking programs -- Arvada police say they cannot track your every move.

Mobile tracking devices and stickers from the Metropolitan Police Department are seen on a table during an event where police officers distributed Apple AirTags and similar tracking devices to drivers in an attempt to curb a rise in crime in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP

They'll help install the device in your vehicle, but the rest is up to you, they say.

"We have no access to the tracking information until they either grant us access on their account. In the event their vehicle is stolen," Amos said. "More likely than not, if a tracker-equipped vehicle is stolen, they'll call us and let us know where the vehicle is pinging to."

But before you get that far, you'll have to agree to certain terms, like not going to recover your own stolen car.

It's a stipulation put in place with public safety in mind.

"I think that makes sense," one resident said. "(The police) are the one(s) that needs to take care of it."

Arvada police will have two installation events with the dates and sign-up information to be announced soon. We'll provide that information as soon it becomes available.

For more information, visit Arvada PD's website.